Home / Community Bulletin Board / Send WYSH your Halloween event listings

Send WYSH your Halloween event listings

Jim Harris October 26, 2016 Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News, Local Sports 1 Comment 79 Views

If your church, civic organization or business is having a Halloween event either in the days leading up to All Hallow’s Eve or on Halloween itself, let us know about it so we can share the fun with our listeners and online readers.

Just send your event information to jim@wyshradio.com, fax it to 865-457-4440 or drop it off at our studios in Clinton and we will include it on our Community Bulletin Board (both online and on the air.)

Again, send your information to jim@wyshradio.com and we could be talking about your Halloween event as soon as tomorrow.

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge will hold a “Trunks With Treats” event tonight (Wednesday October 26th). There will be hot dogs, popcorn, and lots of candy from 5:30-7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, which is at 130 Providence Road in Oak Ridge. Call (865) 483-7495 for more information.

Morning Pointe of Clinton will be having Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, October 26th from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop by and get some treats.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

cityofnorris

Norris moves forward

Following last week’s surprising move to terminate the contract of City Manager Tim Hester, on …

One comment

  1. Gayle Mayfield
    December 6, 2016 at 10:20 am

    Deep Spring’s BAPTIST Christmas Program , Friday 9th @ 7:00 P.m. Almost Home ,Pastor Doug Fielden 745 Brushy Valley RD All are Welcome . Come join us !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved