Sara Louise Longmire, age 49, of Andersonville passed away October 28, 2016 at UT Medical Center. She met life with love and enthusiasm, especially for Norris Lake, the Muppets, Elvis Presley, and teaching second grade,which she did at Big Ridge Elementary School for 24 years. A lifelong member of Andersonville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her loving parents, Hubert H. and Mary Helen Longmire of Andersonville; brothers Robert Longmire (Jill) of Andersonville and Charlie Longmire (Sandy) of Clinton; sister Catherine Longmire of Knoxville; nephews Paul Longmire (Courtney) of Andersonville and Matthew Longmire of Clinton; niece Jodi McCoy (Blake) of Andersonville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2016 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Sara’s life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on November 1, 2016 at Andersonville United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Andersonville Cemetery. Reverend Ralph Horak will officiate. Pallbearers are Greg Campbell, Mark Longmire, Matthew Longmire, Paul Longmire, Blake McCoy, and Gerald Stooksbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to honor Sara’s life do so with gifts to the Andersonville United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com