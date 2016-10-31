Home / Obituaries / Sara Louise Longmire, age 49, of Andersonville

Sara Louise Longmire, age 49, of Andersonville

Jim Harris October 31, 2016 Obituaries 2 Comments 31 Views

Sara Louise Longmire, age 49, of Andersonville passed away October 28, 2016 at UT Medical Center. She met life with love and enthusiasm, especially for Norris Lake, the Muppets, Elvis Presley, and teaching second grade,which she did at Big Ridge Elementary School for 24 years. A lifelong member of Andersonville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her loving parents, Hubert H. and Mary Helen Longmire of Andersonville; brothers Robert Longmire (Jill) of Andersonville and Charlie Longmire (Sandy) of Clinton; sister Catherine Longmire of Knoxville; nephews Paul Longmire (Courtney) of Andersonville and Matthew Longmire of Clinton; niece Jodi McCoy (Blake) of Andersonville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2016 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.  Sara’s life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on November 1, 2016 at Andersonville United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Andersonville Cemetery. Reverend Ralph Horak will officiate.  Pallbearers are Greg Campbell, Mark Longmire, Matthew Longmire, Paul Longmire, Blake McCoy, and Gerald Stooksbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to honor Sara’s life do so with gifts to the Andersonville United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Michael Kress, Knoxville TN

Michael Brian Kress of Knoxville, a brief resident of Summit View of Rocky Top, LLC, …

2 comments

  1. Mrs. Eager
    October 31, 2016 at 10:54 am

    Sara you will be missed! I will miss your wry sense of humor most of all. I treasure the Longmire family!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved