ORT: Charges dropped against man accused of assault

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, four charges against an Oak Ridge man that included attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping were dismissed in July after a victim or state witness failed to appear.

Jacob Lynn Rutherford, 22, had also been charged with aggravated assault and assault. Those charges were also dismissed.

Rutherford had been charged in two separate alleged assaults this year, one on February 25 and another on April 28. Police responded to both alleged assaults at 101 Locust Lane, where Rutherford lives.

Rutherford allegedly used a metal rod in one of the beatings, authorities said, and he was also accused of hitting the woman in the head with a gun and forcing her into his vehicle at gunpoint, according to arrest warrants.

The charges were dismissed in Anderson County General Sessions Court in Oak Ridge on July 26, when a state witness or victim did not appear. Judgments on the aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping charges said the victim failed to appear. That’s the same victim as in the attempted second-degree murder charge.

It’s not clear if the the Anderson County District Attorney General’s Office might take the charges to the Anderson County Grand Jury for its consideration, or if the DA would need the victim’s cooperation to prosecute the case.

It appears that authorities were not able to serve subpoenas, which order someone to be in court at a certain date and time, on the two women involved in the two separate assaults, according to Anderson County General Sessions Court records.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.