Man Run co-founder to join Ask Your Neighbor August 22nd

Jim Harris August 18, 2016 Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News 1 Comment 211 Views

On Monday’s edition of Ask Your Neighbor, we will be joined by Jack Evans, one of the founders of UT Medical Center Cancer Institute’s Man Run and a prostate cancer survivor. His cancer was detected early at one of UTMC’s free community prostate cancer screenings.

We will be learning more about the 9th Annual Man Run for Prostate Cancer Awareness, which will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 8 a.m. at UT Medical Center

100% of the proceeds benefit prostate cancer and men’s health outreach and educational programs in East Tennessee

Participants can run a 5k or a 10k or choose the half-mile fun run/walk. A team of 3 or more receives a discount towards their registration.

Prostate cancer awareness month is in September – 180,890 new cases of prostate cancer this year and 26,120 will succumb from disease. 3,370 new cases of prostate cancer will occur in Tennessee in 2016. Excluding skin cancers, prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men and it is the second leading cancer causing death in men. 1 in 7 men will have prostate cancer in their lifetime.

To RSVP for the prostate cancer survivor breakfast or to schedule an appointment for prostate cancer screening, call 865.305.6970

To register for The Man Run, visit www.manrun.org.

